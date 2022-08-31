Evacuations Reduced North of Chelan

Update - 12:50 pm 8/31

Evacuation levels have been reduced in the Union Valley area north of Chelan after a 3rd-alarm brush fire Tuesday afternoon forced residents to leave their homes.

Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief Brandon Asher said fire activity overnight was minimal. Local fire crews from places Orondo, Entiat, Manson and Wenatchee as well as the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Bureau of Land Management responded with ground and air resources.

"We had a lot of outside resources come in overnight." Asher said, "They bedded down and went out on the fire line today to help replace all the local Chelan and Douglas County resources that worked the fire initially."

The fire is contained at 20 acres. Crews have been preparing for thunderstorms in the area Wednesday and have reportedly reinforced the perimeter to make sure no embers leave the fire area.

Some Level 1 (get ready) evacuation advisories are still in place. A map of the evacuation areas can be found here.

Asher added that there were multiple fire starts in the area, which is highly unusual and indicates the blaze was likely human caused. There was no lightning in the area Tuesday.

Update - 5:55 pm 8/30

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is now issuing a Level 3 Evacuation (GO NOW) Notice for 1224 Union Valley Road and above, to include all side roads.

Update - 5:04 pm 8/30

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 (get ready) advisory for Cagle Gulch Road to include Sunset Ridge Lane and Albers Lane.

Another Level 1 advisory has been declared for Purtteman Gulch including Moon Ridge Lane.

Chelan County Emergency Management says Union Valley Road and Cagle Gulch Road are now open for residents only.

Update - 4:04 pm 8/30

The Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notice for Union Valley Road from milepost 2 to milepost 3 has been upgraded to Level 3 (GO NOW).

Original Post - 3:40pm 8/30

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for Windy Ridge Lane and Horizon Lane, and a Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notice for Union Valley Road from milepost 2 to milepost 3 north of Chelan due to a brush fire.

A large area to the north and west of the fire has been put on a Level 1 (get ready) evacuation level.

Union Valley Road and Cagle Gulch Road are also closed to through traffic.

The 3rd-alarm fire reportedly started next to the road in the 3200 block of Union Valley Road. Fire officials also said three more small fires were discovered in the area soon after.

Air resources are en route from Moses Lake and Yakima.

The cause is currently unknown.

Chelan County Emergency Management has provided an interactive evacuation map here.