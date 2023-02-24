Manson Home Under Construction Lost in Fire

A Manson home under construction was engulfed in flames Friday morning.

At 10:24 a.m., Chelan Fire and Rescue responded to a three-story home under construction on Lenore Drive, just off of SR 150.

Chelan Fire and Rescue firefighter Sam Belsky said the fire was isolated to the structure site, with minimal damage to neighboring residences.

No one was inside the structure during the incident.

Firefighters contained the fire around 11 a.m. and left the scene around 3 p.m.

Cause of the fire is currently under investigation.