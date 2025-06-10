A new wildfire near Cle Elum has already burned 60 acres since sparking yesterday afternoon.

The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office says the Red Bridge Fire was first reported at around 4 p.m. on Monday in Kittitas County and spread rapidly through dry grass and timber in hot and windy conditions which prompted both Extreme Heat and Red Flag Warnings for the area.

The blaze has forced the issuance of Level 2 and 3 evacuation notices in the vicinity and fire officials say there have already been some structures lost and more are being threatened.

Several roads in the area of the fire have also been closed and numerous power lines are in jeopardy of being impacted, which has prompted utility officials to shut off electrical service.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources at 7:45 p.m. on Monday at the request of Deputy Fire Chief Ron Adams with Kittitas County Fire District No. 7.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered three strike teams to aid in containment efforts, which included ground crews using multiple apparatus and air support from at least one fixed-wing plane on Monday.