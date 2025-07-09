A Whatcom County woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Okanogan County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 2:30 p.m. on State Route 20 about 20 miles east of Newhalem when 62-year-old Tamara L. Harrang lost control of her sedan, went off the roadway and plunged approximately 450 feet off the edge of cliff.

The impact caused Harrang's vehicle to catch fire and she was pronounced deceased at the scene, although it isn't yet known if her death was caused due to traumatic injuries from the accident or the fire which consumed her vehicle after the crash.

Troopers say it's also unclear what might have caused Harrang to lose control of her vehicle and leave the roadway.

The accident remains under investigation.