Wenatchee School District is bringing back free summer meals for Wenatchee children.

The district announced its sponsorship of the Free Summer Meals Program, providing no-cost breakfast and lunch to all children aged 18 and under during the summer.

The program begins June 23 and runs through July 17, Monday through Thursday. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Mission View Elementary school.

In addition to the District's program, local non-profit organization Small Miracles will offer free grab-and-go lunches from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday between June 23 and July 31 at Washington, Lincoln, Methow, and Pioneer Parks.

