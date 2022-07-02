WSU Chelan-Douglas County Master Gardener Program Offers 3rd Saturdays In The Garden

WSU Chelan-Douglas County Master Gardener Program is offering a free educational event July 16, from 10:00 am to noon. The Community Education Garden Program focuses on information that demonstrates sustainable gardening practices.

The 3rd Saturdays in the Garden is an opportunity for beginners and experienced gardeners to take free tours and short tutorials designed to educate and motivate participants to get outside and into the garden. The July 16th class will explore three topics including: Veggies to Plant Now for Fall and Winter Harvest, Preparing Prize Winning Fair Entries, and get answers to: "What's Eating my Plant?"

Chelan-Douglas County Director Margaret Viebrock says volunteers in the Master Gardening Program give back to the community by learning about sustainable gardening practices, and then educating others. "The Washington State University Master Gardener Program is a group of volunteers who take specific training for about a year," she said. "Then they become an intern. Then they become involved in the community and community education classes."

Viebrock says the event will give participants gardening tips on how to extend their growing season and over wintering their gardens.. "On July 16th, we will look at how to prepare your garden for the fall, how to extend your growing season and keep some of your produce in the garden, and winter it over."

The Diagnostic Clinic will be there to answer questions, and the Master Gardener Foundation will offer gardening related items for sale.

The Community Education Garden is located at 1100 N. Western Avenue in Wenatchee.

For more information about the 3rd Saturdays in the Garden, go to https://extension.wsu.edu/chelan-douglas/gardening