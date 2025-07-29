It's your chance to become a Master Gardener.

The WSU Chelan-Douglas Master Gardener program opens its applications. The deadline is Aug. 30.

The volunteer group serves the community by promoting environmentally responsible gardening practices and healthy living through gardening.

Selected applicants will undergo a 20-week online learning component and in-person, skills-building classes beginning in October.

Becoming a certified WSU Master Gardener involves completing the training and fulfilling internship requirements. Master Gardeners must complete at least 35 volunteer hours and 10 hours of continuing education annually.

The Master Gardener training is one of two learning tracks offered through the Washington Green School.

The Master Gardener program offers an opportunity to learn more about gardening and meet people who love gardening.

Training costs $275 and, in addition to the online learning component, features roughly a dozen in-person training classes, field trips, and skill-building sessions.

You can learn more when you click here, or call 509-667-6540 or email coordinator Marco Martinez at marco.martinez@wsu.edu.