WVC Hosting “Welcome Wednesday” in June

Every Wednesday in June, Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) is hosting Welcome Wednesdays for new, returning and prospective students, and their families.

WVC’s Community Relations Director, Libby Siebens, says the weekly engagements offer a wide variety of opportunities for attendees.

“Students can learn more about how to enroll, they can access resources, get campus tours, as well as get financial aid assistance. We even have activities for small children if families are coming.”

Welcome Wednesdays take place at both the Wenatchee and Omak campuses from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 5 to 7 p.m.

Pre-registration is not required to attend.