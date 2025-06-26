The other day I was driving to work and listening to the Yacht Rock channel on Sirius XM radio and James Ingram and Michael McDonald's 1984 Top 20 hit "Yah Mo Be There" was playing and it struck me--how many popular songs in secular music delved into Christian themes?

Yacht Rock, by the way, is the late 70's to mid-80's format that was dominated by soft rock hits from the likes of Steely Dan, Toto, Hall & Oates, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins Michael McDonald and the Doobie Brothers. I'm a fan but I'm dating myself.

The title of "Yah Mo Be There" is a shortened version of the Hebrew word for God; Yahweh and is essentially "Yahweh Be There" which would translate to God Will Be There. The catchy melody is filled with themes of calling on God in times of need and trusting in His promise to be present in your life.

Get our free mobile app

So while you might have been driving around and singing along when many songs came on the radio with similar messages, but did you sometimes miss the message?

Take a look at some other hits in many genre's that may take on a new meaning to you when heard through a perspective of faith in a savior.

The best example has to be The Byrds "Turn, Turn, Turn" There is no mistaking the lyrics in the classic 1965 #1 hit. "A time to be born, a time to die/A time to plant, a time to reap/A time to kill, a time to heal/A time to laugh, a time to weep." Right out of the third chapter of Ecclesiastes.

Carrie Underwood's "Jesus, Take the Wheel" specifically implores trusting in God at difficult times.

The Doobie Brothers' "Jesus is Just Alright", U2's "Until the End of the World", George Harrison "My Sweet Lord" all have pretty obvious references.

Norman Greenbaum's "Spirit in the Sky" There are criticisms from some Christians over a lyric that reads "Never been a sinner, I've never sinned, I got a friend in Jesus" but the bulk of the song is quite overt.

You can probably recall others that are quite obvious references to faith, serving God, grace, redemption but how about some more subtle religious or spiritual undertones?

Louis Armstrong "What a Wonderful World"

Lenny Kravitz "Are You Gonna Go My Way"

Bub Dylan "Gotta Serve Somebody"

Ben Harper "I Want to be Ready"

The list is much greater than this and open to interpretation, but think about some of your secular favorites that might actually address faith in a higher power.