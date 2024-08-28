The Wenatchee High School Athletic department is trying to foster participation interest in high school sports among students in grades K through 8.

High School Principal and Athletic Director Eric Anderson has developed the idea of a fun event bringing together local coaches, athletes, youth sports organizations in a fun, family oriented setting. The event has come together as the Youth Sports Spectacular, hosted by Panther Athletics on September 11th from 6-8 PM at the Wenatchee Apple Bowl.

"By encouraging youth participation in sports, we are laying the foundation for healthy kids and strong and competitive athletic programs. The Sports Spectacular aims to inspire young athletes to get involved in sports and provide them with the resources they need to succeed. We're hoping to build the future of Panther athletics with our younger students and remove barriers to participation" said Anderson.

Why Youth Sports Matter

The Wenatchee School District touted the benefits of participation in sports and athletics in a news release announcing the event;

The benefits of particpation in sports and athletics at a young age has many benefits for children, including:

Physical Health: Regular physical activity helps children maintain a healthy weight, build strong bones and muscles, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Mental Health: Sports participation can improve children's mental health by reducing stress, anxiety, and depression.

Social Skills: Team sports teach children valuable social skills such as teamwork, communication, and cooperation.

Character Development: Sports can help children develop important character traits such as discipline, perseverance, and sportsmanship.

Academic Performance: Studies have shown that children who participate in sports tend to have better academic performance.

Those attending the Sports Spectacular will have a chance to visit booths from various youth sports organizations and get information on participation, registration and meet coaches and players.

WHS athletes and coaches will be on hand to meet with parents and kids

The Wenatchee Valley Sports Foundation will have information on financial assistance to assist families with sports registration and participation costs

Columbia Valley Community Health will set up a mobile clinic offering sports physicals. Pre-registration is required, call (509) 662-6000

Live music and entertainment includes the Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band, cheer, and music groups. Plenty of family riendly activities, contests, and giveaways for all ages are planned. The event will include a selection of food truck vendors

Spanish translation services will also be available to assist families.

For more information, visit Wenatchee Panther Athletics

