The Washington State Patrol is reporting a road fatality on State Route 243, one mile north of Mattawa.

The three-vehicle crash happened just before 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to troopers.

Trooper Jeremy Weber of District 6 says a technical accident investigator is en route from the Tri-Cities, though few other details are available.

Helicopters are also present, according to Weber, who says it's likely there are injured parties in addition to the deceased.

Per WSDOT, SR 243 is closed in both directions. Traffic is being diverted onto Rd 22.5 SW.

This is a developing story.