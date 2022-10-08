12-Year-Old Bicyclist Collides with Car in Lakeview

A 12-year-old bicyclist was injured after colliding with a car in Lakeview Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m., Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to Grant Street Northwest and Ephrata Avenue Northwest in Lakeview.

The child was riding their bike south on Ephrata Avenue when they failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in the bike hitting the side of a Subaru Forester going westbound.

A few minutes later, Grant County Fire District #7, Soap Lake Police Department, and medical first-responders arrived on scene.

The child was treated on scene and later airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

The Subaru driver was 53-year-old Terri Grendahl from Soap Lake. Grendahl was not injured.

No charges will be filed.