A Yakima County man faces charges for his role in a Friday morning collision south of Mattawa, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The collision occurred just after 6 a.m.

29-year-old box truck driver Misael Leon, of Moxee, Wash., was northbound on SR 243.

47-year-old Guisela Veintimilla, of Desert Aire, Wash., was southbound.

The WSP reports that Leon "left the roadway to the shoulder and overcorrected," causing the truck to trip and land on its side.

Veintimilla then struck Leon; they came to rest blocking SR 243.

Both Veintimilla and Leon had their seatbelts fastened. Both sustained injuries, for which they were treated at Kadlec Hospital. The latter was airlifted to Kadlec.

The WSP has reportedly ruled out drugs and alcohol as causal factors. Little else is known definitively. The crash remains under investigation.

However, Leon has been charged with second-degree negligent driving.