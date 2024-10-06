The Washington State Patrol is reporting a drug- or alcohol-fueled single-vehicle collision on Interstate 90 in Kittitas County.

The collision occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday.

27-year-old Deangelo Basil, of Victorville, Calif., was eastbound on I-90, about 25 miles west of Cle Elum.

According to the WSP, Basil failed to negotiate a curve; he struck the barrier on the southbound shoulder of I-90. Basil subsequently crossed all lanes before striking the barrier on the northbound shoulder.

Accompanying Basil was 25-year-old Elisha Cooper of Spokane. Both driver and passenger had their seatbelts fastened, according to the WSP. Both sustained injuries, for which they were treated at Harborview Medical Center.

Intoxicants were reportedly involved. Charges are pending against Basil.