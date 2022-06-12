2022 Mansfield Playday Parade and Caleb Powers Memorial Car Show Bring Cheers

The 2022 Mansfield Playday Parade on June 11 got a nod from Mother Nature when parade day dawned sunny and bright. Parade watchers lined Main Street in anticipation of seeing hot rods, classic cars, a team of draft horses pulling the 4 H Kritters and Kids, tractors (large and small), motorcycles, emergency vehicles tooting horns and flashing their lights. And the kids were ready for tossed candy.

Mansfield, (population 300) is a slice of small-town Americana, revisited each year by many who enjoy a simpler time of close-knit families, and community celebrations, and fun.

Mansfield Chamber president Mikia Schmidt announced the makes, models and owners of the vehicles in the parade. The Caleb Powers Memorial Car Show featured classic cars, jalopies, and trucks still running, still going strong, shining brightly in the sun.

Mansfield Chamber VP Mikki Lamar said she was happy to see a good turn-out for the event, “It is encouraging to see so many people come out and see the parade and the car show.”

Darold Wax, president of the Mansfield Museum and Historical Society was at his post on the front step, ready to greet museum visitors and share a piece of Mansfield’s history. Wax notes that in an agricultural town, a good crop means happy farmers. “ You start with the day, a wonderful day in Mansfield, weather cooperating, a good crop in the offing. It doesn’t get any better than that for Mansfield.”

On the Mansfield Post office wall, Jackie Bayless painted the phrase “Everyday is a Good Day in Mansfield” a phrase her grandfather, Bill (Big O) Bayless had coined some 20 years ago when he owned the Mansfield Mercantile Family Market. And indeed, old-timers in Mansfield concur, as Harry (Butch) Wax agreed, “Every day in Mansfield is a good day!”