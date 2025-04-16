Officers involved in the December 2023 shooting in a Wenatchee veteran's clinic will not face charges for excessive force.

The Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney W. Gordon Edgar said in his findings the use of deadly force did not exceed the potential use of deadly force by 55-year-old Troy McMaster when he fired shots in the veteran's clinic. He allegedly pointed a gun at his brother and chased him with the weapon.

McMaster led police on a chase to the Eastmont Extension where he continued to weild the gun and they shot him in the leg.

Edgar says prior to using deadly force, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation giving McMaster an opportunity to drop his weapon and McMaster did not do so.

"It is apparent to me the use of deadly force by the officers was necessary and that no other reasonable alternatives were available," Edgar said.

Edgar also says the charges for assault in the second degree, reckless endangerment, maliscious mischief, discharging a firearm in public, attempting to elude a police vehicle, obstructing law enforcement, and resisting arrest all had probable cause.

The decision from Edgar clears Chelan County Sheriff's sargents Adam Musgrove, Brian Lewis as well as Deputy Andrew Tilton and Wenatchee Police Officer Eric Magnussen of any fault.

It comes after the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit finished their investigation in August.

McMaster received two years of supervised release and as well as psychiatric and alcohol dependency treatment at his sentencing hearing in September. McMaster pled guilty to discharging the firearm.

Court records indicate McMaster served in the U.S. Army during the late 1980s and early 1990s and suffered from a mental health crisis when the clinic vandalism and police pursuit occurred.