President Biden, former President Trump and Vice President Harris are paying tribute to the victims of the 9-11 terrorist attacks today.

The three are visiting the World Trade Center, and the crash sites in Shanksville; Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

On this 23rd anniversary of the attacks, family members of the victims gathered with local leaders in Lower Manhattan for the annual reading of the victims' names.

Get our free mobile app

The 23rd Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony was observed in Cashmere, WA at the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial.

The ceremony was preceded by a special naturalization ceremony for 30 new U.S. citizens

Doug Jones, President of the Spirit of America Memorial Foundation says 9/11 is a perfect day to welcome new citizens to the country. READ MORE

9/11 Memorial in New York City These pictures from the 9/11 Memorial in New York serve as a somber reminder of that tragic day in 2001 Gallery Credit: Danny Merrell

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after