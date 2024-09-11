23rd Anniversary of 9/11 Observed Around the Country

President Biden, former President Trump and Vice President Harris are paying tribute to the victims of the 9-11 terrorist attacks today.

The three are visiting the World Trade Center, and the crash sites in Shanksville; Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

On this 23rd anniversary of the attacks, family members of the victims gathered with local leaders in Lower Manhattan for the annual reading of the victims' names.

The 23rd Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony was observed in Cashmere, WA  at the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial.

The ceremony was preceded by a special naturalization ceremony for 30 new U.S. citizens

Doug Jones, President of the Spirit of America Memorial Foundation says 9/11 is a perfect day to welcome new citizens to the country. READ MORE

