New Citizens to Be Sworn in at 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Cashmere

The 23rd Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, September 11th at the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial in Cashmere.

The ceremony starts at 11am but will be preceded by a special naturalization ceremony for 30 new U.S. citizens at 9:30am

Doug Jones, President of the Spirit of America Memorial Foundation says 9/11 is a perfect day to welcome new citizens to the country

"We are the beacon of freedom in the world and there has been great sacrifice to keep it that way. We have new people from all different countries that want to come join our country because we are so great and I think that is a really great tie-in"

Get our free mobile app

Norma Gallegos with Hand in Hand Immigration Services says the naturalization ceremony is the ninth and final step in a lengthy journey to U.S. citizenship

"They will publically swear an oath of allegiance to this country in Cashemere on such a meaningful day that we should never forget and one of the 100 questions they have to learn about U.S. government is.....what happened on 9/11?"

Former Chelan County Commissioner Tom Green whose distinguished military career spans nearly three decades will be honored for helping bring the Spirit of 9/11 Memorial project to Cashmere with the Sprit of America Award.

A reception with refreshments will follow the ceremony in the Cashmere Riverside Center

For more information on the 9/11 Spirit of America Foundation

9/11 Memorial in New York City These pictures from the 9/11 Memorial in New York serve as a somber reminder of that tragic day in 2001 Gallery Credit: Danny Merrell