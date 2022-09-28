Wildfire Threatens Homes in Methow Valley

A wildfire in the Methow Valley threatened homes and prompted numerous evacuation orders on Tuesday.

The Vintin Road Fire sparked near the town of Carlton around 3 p.m. and quickly spread, covering 30 acres before finally being corralled by firefighters after roughly six hours.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the blaze, including Okanogan County Fire Districts No. 3, 6 and 15, the Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire was heavily attacked from the ground and the air with multiple engines and hand crews, along with smokejumpers and both rotary and fixed wing aircraft.

No structures were damaged or destroyed and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.