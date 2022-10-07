PUD Commissioner Candidate says Green Agenda is “Reckless”

Carnan Bergren is a candidate for Commissioner 3 with the Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD).

Bergren is a retired fruit grower who recently relocated from Peshastin to Chelan Falls and previously served as a PUD commissioner for eight years from 2008-2016.

He is vying for the seat of outgoing commissioner Ann Congdon, who decided not to run for re-election after serving for 18 years in the post.

Bergen says it was a chance encounter with Congdon that convinced him to run for a spot on the PUD’s Board of Commissioner’s once again.

“I bumped into Ann Congdon, who said she was stepping down. She encouraged me to run again. She told me she believes with two longstanding commissioners stepping down, that my experience with the board made me a perfect fit for this position.”

Bergren says there are numerous issues facing the PUD in the years ahead, including the current trend of solar- and wind-generated power; Which is something he’s especially concerned about.

“The reason I’m running is because of the ‘Green Agenda.’ This ‘Green Agenda’ that we’re following right now is reckless and it’s being thrust upon us. What we need to do is just have a little more time and consideration for our utilities to upgrade for this new era.”

Bergren also cites the rapid emergence of electric vehicles as a critical concern for the region’s future power resources.

He is running against Aurora Flores of Manson on the November ballot.