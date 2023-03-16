3 Dead After Fatal Collision on I-90

Update: March 16, 2023 at 11:50 a.m.

Names of the semi truck driver and the five occupants in the white 2016 Kia Optima from Yakima has been released.

The 40-year-old Kia driver Justin Poole along with an unnamed 10-year-old child were found dead at the scene.

27-year-old Michaela Buckholt and a six-year-old child were taken to Harborview Medical Center for their injuries.

Buckholt later passed away in the hospital.

36-year-old passenger Nicole Wallawine Poole was taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital for her injuries.

43-year-old semi truck driver Danny Ellingford from Pasco was not injured. Charges against him are currently under investigation.

Update: March 16, 2023 at 11:04 a.m.

Due to the severity of the collision, I-90 will remain closed until this afternoon.

Original: March 16, 2023 at 10:24 a.m.

Two adults and one child were killed during a head-on collision with a semi truck on I-90 Thursday morning.

At 1:05 a.m., a semi truck traveling westbound crossed the median line into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a car.

Eastbound I-90 is currently blocked two miles south of Easton around Cabin Creek at MP 73 due to the collision.

Washington State Trooper Collin Cumaravel says they are still investigating the scene.