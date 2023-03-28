400 Librarians Gathering In Wenatchee For Conference

Wenatchee will host the Washington Library Association's annual conference for the first time since 2014.

This year's theme is "All In, Reach out".

About 400 librarians will gather to share their experiences while participating in workshops, virtual sessions and extracurricular activities.

"We're really excited to be back in Wenatchee. It's such a great place for the state. It's so central and easy to get to for all of our librarians and we absolutely adore the North Central Washington library system there." Brianna Hoffman, executive director of the Washington Library Association (WLA) said.

Many of the conference highlights include meetups around shared interests and identities, sessions with experts and innovators, and workshops that dive into the topics of accessibility, community-centered planning, and serving Indigenous communities.

There will also be discussions on efforts nationwide to ban books from schools. Hoffman says the WLA is against the practice.

"Our position really is that it's parental control. You can choose what your child chooses to read, but you can't choose what other children can read. So we're very much supporters of access, freedom of information. And that's really what we're all about." Hoffman said.

The conference will take place at the Wenatchee Convention Center Wednesday (03/29) through Saturday (4/1). Registration is still open for the virtual-only experience. The WLA Office will upload new attendees to the conference platform each morning leading up to the conference.

For more information, click here.

