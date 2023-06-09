7-Acre Manson Wildfire Prompts Level 3 Evacuation

Firefighters contained a wildfire near the Lake Chelan Airport, which prompted a Level 3 Evacuation notice Thursday night.

At 9:26 p.m., the Manson Volunteer Fire Association shared that the fire was threatening multiple nearby structures.

High-speed winds escalated fire growth, prompting evacuation notices to those living near Howard Flats, Hugo Road, and Appleton Lane.

Chelan County Fire District 7 firefighter Sam Velsky said the fire nearly reached a couple houses and two sheds, however firefighters were able to divert the fire away from residences, with an orchard acting as a buffer.

No structures were lost to the fire.

Around 1 a.m., firefighters were able to contain the fire to seven acres.

Velsky said the rain on Friday morning helped extinguish the fire fully.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.