Active Shooter Drills To Take Place at Moses Lake Hospitals
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public about a training exercise this weekend at local hospitals.
Samaritan Healthcare and Confluence Health hospitals are both taking part in an active shooter drill Saturday morning.
The exercise will bring a heavy presence of emergency vehicles at both health care facilities in Moses Lake.
Deputies say the drill will help healthcare workers and first responders be better prepared when an actual active shooter emergency takes place.