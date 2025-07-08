A house fire in Adams County Saturday triggered evacuations for three houses.

Adams County Fire District #2 said firefighters responded at 2:30 a.m. to the 200 block of E. 3rd Street and found a yard fire spreading to the house and to a cedar fence of a neighboring house.

Chief Eric Labes said they prioritized evacuating the homes, which included the home fully involved in flames and the houses on both sides.

Firefighters quickly shifted to structure protection of the neighboring houses, and mutual aid from Adams County Fire District #1 knocked down the blaze and saved the other two structures.

No injuries were reported in the fire which remains under investigation.