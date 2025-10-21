Fire Causes Heavy Damage To Moses Lake Residence

Fire Causes Heavy Damage To Moses Lake Residence

A Grant County residence has significant damage following a fire on Monday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the blaze occurred at around 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Schilling Drive in Moses Lake, where crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames emanating from a single-story residence.

Crews were able to knock down the flames within 20 minutes but the fire had already caused heavy damage to the part of the home's, attic space, and exterior.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 5 report that nearly half the residence was destroyed in the blaze, which rendered the home uninhabitable.

None of the home's residents were inside when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined and is currently under investigation.

