Holy Moses! This pup is an extra-large, 115 lb hound–mastiff mix, but don't let his size fool you. Moses has a tender heart just as oversized as the rest of him. He may be an older gentleman, with a bit of silver in his fur, but he still carries that unmistakable puppy spark—playful, curious, and always ready for a good time.

The adoption fee for Moses is being covered by Patriot Plumbing in Wenatchee.

Moses is a true gentle giant and loves people. He’ll happily lean his big frame against you for a slow cuddle or trot over with his tail wagging to make a new friend. His warmth and kindness are shown in everything he does. Moses is sweet, loyal, and endearing.

Get our free mobile app

Age may have softened his face, but it hasn’t dimmed his joy or the sparkle in his eyes. Come by today and fall in love with him yourself.

Meet Moses

Age: 9 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0059864879

The adoption fee for Moses has been paid by a generous donor/ WVHS The adoption fee for Moses has been paid by a generous donor/ WVHS loading...

Here is a GALLERY of dogs available for adoption.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

If you are interested in adopting, please visit during regular hours or contact WVHS at 509-662-9577 or via email at wvhs@wenatcheehumane.org.

WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM, and closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.