Affordable Housing Complex in Leaven worth Getting $1 Million Renovation

The Housing Authority of Chelan County, along with the City of Wenatchee and the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing is using a $1 million grant to renovate apartments in Leavenworth that are classified as affordable mousing.

The Bavarian Village Apartments at 330 Prospect St. will get new roofing and siding and will receive health and safety upgrades.

Kevin Kline with the Housing Authority says the project is being financed by the Agriculture Department's Rural Development program, which comes with requirements.

"One of their mandates is that when we took on that property is that we have to do some upkeep on the property," said Kline. "And so, we are currently renovating that property right now."

Rents at the Bavarian Village Apartments range between roughly $649 and $700, depending on size. The 24-unit complex has one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Kline says the $1 million grant won't cover all that's needed to fully renovate the complex.

"We don't have all of the funding right now that we want for every aspect of the renovation that we know we want to do," Kline said. "At the Housing Authority, we take a lot of pride in our properties, and we care a lot about our tenants. Ad so, we want those properties to be as good as we can get them."

The grant money is being prioritized to cover the most important upgrades, which includes bringing the complex in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Housing Authority bought the property earlier this year with money from the state Department of Commerce Housing Trust Fund with a loan, like the $1 million renovation grant, that comes through USDA Rural Development.

The property was purchased for about $1.7 million.