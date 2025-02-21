East Wenatchee PD Identify Coastal Farm & Ranch Ammo Thieves

The search is on for two men suspected of stealing ammunition from Coastal Farm & Ranch.

East Wenatchee Police Department says they've identified both individuals involved in the theft of over $2,600 worth of ammunition.

The suspects, who have not been identified, are facing charges of felony 2nd Degree Theft.

The thefts occurred Jan. 21 when two men stole 800 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm rifle ammo, 1,000 rounds of .223 caliber, 2,000 rounds of 9mm, and 500 rounds of .45 ACP.

Chief Rick Johnson says a citizen called the station and identified the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.