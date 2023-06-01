Annual Burn Bans Now In Place Across North Central Washington

Today, June 1, marks the beginning of burn bans and water conservation plans in a large portion of North Central Washington as wildfire season approaches.

Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties now have burn bans in place until the end of September.

The annual ban takes place during the months of June, July, August and September.

Outside burning of debris and yard waste is prohibited, although small recreational campfires (no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet) are still allowed in approved fire pits, as are propane or gas fire devices.

Burning in the national forest outside of campgrounds is not allowed.

There's also an annual water conservation plan in place for Moses Lake, where odd and even numbered addresses alternate days when they're allowed to water lawns and wash cars.

Any property with irrigation meters 2 inches and larger will be restricted to irrigate from midnight to 8 a.m. or on a schedule approved by the Municipal Services Director.

The Moses Lake City Council extended the water conservation from July and August to include June, July, August, and September in 2021.

There are two fire danger zones in Chelan County: Valley and Chelan Mountain. The moderate fire hazard level applies to both zones.

In addition, there are four fire hazard levels in the county: moderate, high, very high and extreme. Restrictions are labeled as either general or Stage 1 or Stage 2.

During wildfire season, the fire marshal, local fire chiefs and partner agencies meet weekly to access local conditions and discuss updating the fire hazard level and restriction level.

Driving off a county roadway is prohibited during Chelan County's burn ban, except to access open public lands.

The use of exploding targets and incendiary ammunition is prohibited, and recreational fireworks are not allowed in Chelan County.