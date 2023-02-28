Another Setback In Douglas County Murder Case

A competency hearing for a man accused of killing his former girlfriend on Badger Mountain Road has been delayed.

A continuance was granted after court documents in Douglas County show 27-year-old Dalton Potter declined to participate in a forensic interview last week.

Court documents also say attempts to have Potter appear for the evaluation were not made by jail staff due to his aggressiveness.

Potter has been uncooperative in past court appearances, speaking out of turn several times and refusing to answer questions.

His attorney has expressed frustration with Potter's conduct and filed for the examination last week.

An evaluation report on the Potter's mental health is expected to be filed no later than March 7th.

