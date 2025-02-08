The Royalty for the 2025 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival were crowned at the Royalty Selection Pageant, sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank,

The ceremony was held Saturday, Feb. 8th at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee.

The Royal Court for the 106th Apple Blossom Festival are:

Queen Ella Johnson

Princess Daeja Carlson

Princess Yasmin Perez

Queen Ella was awarded a $10,000 scholarship sponsored by the Wenatchee Applarians Both Princesses received $5,000 scholarships sponsored by the Royalty Foundation

Award Recipients

Achievement Award: Ella Johnson, daughter of Kyle & Andie Johnson (W) ($1,000 scholarship sponsored by Davis Arneil Law Firm LLP) Community Involvement Award: Ava Smeller, daughter of Matt & Sarah Smeller (W) ($1,000 scholarship sponsored by seven local State Farm Agencies) Most Original Speech Award: Daeja Carlson, daughter of Janelle Carlson (W) ($1,000 scholarship sponsored by Kottkamp, Yedinak & Esworthy) Photogenic Award: Mia Tostado, daughter of Jose & Luz Tostado (E) ($1,000 of in-kind photography services provided by Parsons Photography and a gift card to Ulta, sponsored by Parsons Photography) Congeniality Award: Yasmin Perez, daughter of Santiago Perez & Isabet Torres (E) ($1,000 scholarship sponsored by Hankins Tibbits Law Firm PLLC)

The remaining 7 Candidates Award – $1,000 scholarship for each remaining Candidate sponsored by the Floor Factory

Ava Smeller, daughter of Matt & Sarah Smeller (W) Sierra Rodriguez, daughter of Tony & Susie Rodriguez (W) Alona Simbirskiy, daughter of Boris & Vera Simbirskiy (E) Tessa Schall, daughter of Ryan & Danielle Schall (E) Jenna Daley, daughter of Craig & Trisha Field (E) Mia Tostado, daughter of Jose & Luz Tostado (E) Addie Sangster, daughter of Cindy Sangster, and Corey & Cheryl Sangster (W)

The 2025 Royalty will spend the next few months making appearances at various luncheons and community events and will attend out-of-town parades during the summer. To read more about these award winners, go to www.appleblossom.org