Youth soccer players from across Washington are in Wenatchee this weekend for the 2025 Apple Cup Soccer Tournament. Wenatchee FC is hosting the tournament for 118 teams.

Over 1,500 players are participating, according to a news release. 220 matches are scheduled on 18 fields at 5 venues for the 3-day tourney in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.

Tournament Director Gary Heale says the Apple Cup is estimated to create an economic impact of nearly $1 million in the Wenatchee Valley, benefitting local hotels, restaurants, retailers, and service providers.

“Our mission at Wenatchee FC Youth is to provide positive and competitive playing opportunities for youth athletes while creating events that uplift our community. The Apple Cup is not only a celebration of soccer talent, but also of the incredible hospitality and spirit of the Wenatchee Valley.” -- Gary Heale

Games will be held across multiple venues in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, with champions crowned in a variety of age divisions. Spectators are welcome, and a full schedule of games and field maps is available online at wfcyouth.net

According to the organization's website, Wenatchee FC offers a range of youth soccer programs, from introductory academies and clinics for beginner elementary school players to Premier/Elite High School traveling teams that compete on the national stage.