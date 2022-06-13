Apple Education Foundation Awards Top Prize in Art Contest to Chelan High Student

A Chelan High School junior is the winner of the 27th Annual Washington Apple Education Foundation Year of the Apple Art Contest.

Macie Cowan's oil painting titled "Ascending Apples” was the winner among 33 art pieces submitted by 9-12 grade entrants from Benton, Chelan, Franklin, Grant, and Yakima counties.

Faviola Barbosa with the Education Foundation says three judges each selected three pieces which were then cross referenced and put through an elimination process.

"They were looking at artwork that depicted the Washington apple industry, and looked at how realistic the artwork was, and how it would represent our industry," said Barbosa.

Cowan also received a check for $1,000 for taking first place, while second and third place winners - junior Maria L Garcia Luna from Wapato High School and senior Morgan Madder from Kamiakin High School in Kennewick - got $250 cash prizes.

Barbosa says the winning pieces of artwork will be used to promote the state's apple industry.

"The pieces will be featured on our website," Barbosa said. "They will be featured on our social media. But Macie's, being the grand prize, will actually be featured on the 2023 calendar for Corteva Agriscience."

The calendar is sent out to agriculture customers all over central Washington.

Corteva, Inc. is a major American agricultural chemical and seed company that sponsors the annual art contest.

The Washington Apple Education Foundation is the charity of Washington's tree fruit industry focused on coordinating, promoting, and developing educational opportunities that reflect the values of tree fruit industry members.

The Education Foundation represents the tree fruit industry in Washington, specifically apples, pears and cherries.

It provides scholarships to students who come from families in the tree fruit industry, or students who express an interest in going into the industry.