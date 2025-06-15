Around 1,000 people attended the "No Kings Rally" in Wenatchee's Memorial Park Saturday afternoon.

The rally is one of thousands across the country in protest of the Trump Administration's policies, including the use of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement deporting citizens without due process, a right granted under the 14th Ammendment, the Military Parade celebrating the Army's 250th birthday, and funding cuts across numerous social programs.

A picture of protestors waving signs during the No Kings Rally in Wenatchee June 14, 2025

Local Official Attend and Speak at Rally

The event had a number of speakers. One of them, Douglas County Municipal Court Judge Clarke Tibbits, asked the Trump Administration to let him and other justices across the nation to do their job.

"Let's not forget who we are, okay? We overthrew the British because we didn't want a king," Tibbits said. "I review whether they should stay in the jail, that's part of my job, I review what the government does. The second thing that makes me relevant, I hope, is individual rights, and so as I look out here today - this is who we are. This is our First Amendment, this is our right to be heard, our right to assemble, this is what the United States is supposed to be."

Other speakers opposed the president's budget, claiming the new "Big Beautiful Bill" provides trillions of dollars in tax breaks to billionares while cutting Medicaid.

Immigrants Rights Advocate Speaks

Rachel Pashkowski, a local paralegal for Columbia Legal Services and co-chair of the Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice group, asked attendees to place themselves in the shoes of an immigrant.

A picture of protestors waving signs during the No Kings Rally in Wenatchee June 14, 2025

"Imagine... You go to all the check-ins you're supposed to go to, you go to immigration court, and your case is dismissed and you are arrested indefinitely," Pashkowski said. "If you try to fight you face the risk of being sent to another country, not your own, possibily to a prison in another country, and the government has said they will take no action to help get you back if they oopsie, made a mistake. How would that feel? Pretty darn bad."

Protestors showed up in Leavenworth, Coulee Dam, Chelan, Omak, Twisp, Colville, Moses Lake, and Cashmere in North Central Washington.