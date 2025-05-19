A burglary took place in unincorporated Moses Lake last night.

Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Moses Lake Police officers responded at approximately 9:20 p.m. in the 6000 block of Road K-NE to a burglary. The reporting caller told the dispatcher they saw a surviellance video of someone burglarizing their home and believed the suspect was still inside the residence.

Authorities arrived at the scene and attempted to draw the suspect out of the house for over an hour. Eventually, officers entered the home and did not find the suspect. However, they did discover the suspect allegedly took a television set.

The sheriff's office says they do not have suspects at this time, and the investigation into the incident continues.