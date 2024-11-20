The Washington Department of Transportation will conduct Avalanche control work on Thursday morning.

WSDOT will begin avalanche control measures on US 2 Stevens Pass at 9 AM.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped at Scenic (MP 58) and westbound traffic will be stopped at the summit of Stevens Pass (MP 64)

Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete. WSDOT will provide an update should an extended closure become necessary.

