Ben Carson To Speak At Wenatchee Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Event

Former Republican Presidential Candidate and Trump Administration Cabinet member Ben Carson will speak at a fund raiser for a Wenatchee pro-life pregnancy clinic.

Carson will speak Friday evening at the Wenatchee Convention Center for Life Choices of Wenatchee Valley.

Attendance costs $100 for general seating, $1,000 to host a table of 10 and $3,500 to be a VIP Donor at the fundraiser.

Life Choices of Wenatchee Valley is a pregnancy service focused on alternatives to abortion

Carson is a 71-year-old retired physician who became the director of pediatric neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center in 1984.

Carson gained national fame among political conservatives from his 2013 National Prayer Breakfast speech perceived as critical of the policies of President Barack Obama.

He ran for president in 2016 but lost the Republican primary to Donald Trump. He then served in Trumps administration as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

According to Life Choices, Carson will speak in Wenatchee on the theme of four founding principles of our country: life, liberty, faith, and community.

A VIP Event takes place at 5:30pm with the main event starting at 6:30 pm at the Wenatchee Convention Center.