Benjamin Griffin has been tapped to head up the athletic department at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake.

Griffin reportedly brings a wealth of experience to the role. A former D3 soccer standout, he went on to serve as athletic director at Colorado's Lamar Community College, according to his LinkedIn page.

Prior to that he had an outsized role on Cal State University's Stanislaus campus. During his grad school years, he was both an academic advisor and Assistant Athletic Director of Internal Operations.

In his downtime Griffin, a father himself, is said to enjoy coaching youth sports. He starts at Big Bend on Friday.