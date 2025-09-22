19 Best Hikes in Washington State for Stunning Views

Washington State is home to some of the most stunning trails in the country. From crystal-clear alpine lakes to rugged mountain summits, the Evergreen State has a hike for every adventure level.

Whether you’re chasing waterfalls, wandering through old-growth forests, or standing on top of panoramic ridgelines, these 20 hikes showcase the very best of Washington’s outdoors.

Highlights include:

  • Iconic routes in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

  • Hidden gems with wildflower meadows and turquoise lakes.

  • Stunning views from around north-central Washington

If you’re planning your next weekend escape, this list has you covered. Lace up your boots, grab your camera, and explore why Washington is a hiker’s paradise.

19 Gorgeous Hiking Spots in Washington

Discover 19 of the most beautiful hiking spots in Washington, from rugged mountain trails and alpine lakes to lush forests and coastal views. This curated list highlights must-see hikes for every adventurer, whether you’re looking for an easy day trip near Seattle or a challenging backcountry trek in the Cascades or Olympics. Explore breathtaking scenery, hidden gems, and popular routes that make Washington one of the best states for hiking.

