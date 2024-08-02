The Biden Administration's final updates to Title IX rules extending federal protections for LGBTQ+ students went into effect nationwide on August 1st, including in Washington state.

An injunction issued by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals allowed more than half of all states to block enforcement of the updated regulations.

A series of legal challenges argue the Biden Administration's changes violate the principles of Title IX and states in opposition have argued the federal government is overstepping its authority.

Title IX was enacted in 1972 to prohibit sex-based discrimination in schools or education programs that receive federal funding.

Congress passed Title IX 52 years ago, requiring all school districts to offer girls and boys sports on an equal basis.

The Washington Parents Network claims the Biden Administration is side-stepping Congress' authority with the IX changes because they would allow transgender male athletes to compete as girls. The changes include a prohibition on single-sex bathroom and locker rooms and requirements that schools and teachers use pronouns based on a student’s gender identity.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) told the Center Square "All students in Washington state and across the U.S. deserve access to a high-quality education that is free from discrimination, and Title IX is just one of many protections to ensure that happens."

OSPI issued guidance to local school districts in early July on how to comply with the Final Tile IX Rules (Read Here)

The Wenatchee School District Director of Communications, Diana Haglund told KPQ News the district was waiting for further direction from OSPI or the Washington Association of School Directors for additional guidance on any policy changes.

The White House believes the changes to Tile IX will promote equity, accountability and fairness.

Center Square also reported the U.S. Supreme Court has signaled it may take up Title IX challenges this fall.

