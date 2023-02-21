Bids Opening for Next Phase of Goodwin Road Project

Chelan County will soon be opening the bid process for a road construction project on Goodwin Road in Cashmere.

Commissioner Shon Smith says the work is a continuation of the county's largest and most expensive project ever to replace the Goodwin Bridge.

"It's the next stage in the Goodwin Road Bridge Project that was done last year. This is a joint effort between the City of Cashmere and Chelan County. The County will be doing the engineering portion of it and handling the bids. It's expected to be about a $3 million project."

The work is being funded by a combination of grants, including federal money, as well as a contribution from Link Transit.

Smith says the project will include numerous improvements, especially on the south side of the new bridge.

"It's going to construct an updated road area for that higher-use traffic coming across the new bridge. They'll be widening the road from 24 to 34 feet and doing two lighted intersections at Evergreen (Drive) and Goodwin (Road). They'll also be putting in sidewalks along the business portion of the road going into Cashmere."

Detours will be in place throughout the project and Smith says the County will do its best to keep at least one lane of the road open at all times during the construction.

The work is scheduled to take about 100 days and is slated for completion in late September.

The County expects the bid process to be open by the end of this month.