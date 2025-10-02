The Wenatchee Bighorns pro basketball team is taking a hiatus for the 2026 spring season and will rebrand as a member of a new professional league. The team played home games in Smith Gymnasium at Wenatchee Valley College this year and finished the 2025 season in the TBL (The Basketball League) with a 15-9 record, and a first round playoff berth. The team was founded in 2023.

Sandy Cooprider, the father of team owner and general manger Shawn Cooprider says the Bighorns and many of the other West Coast Division franchises are leaving the TBL because of several unfulfilled league commitments and are planning to join the newly re-established USBL or U.S. Basketball League in 2027.

Shaun Cooprider is recovering from several serious health challenges and will be working to secure more financing to secure a USBL franchise.

The US Basketball League dissolved in 2008 after 23 years and was the first pro basketball league to play a spring to late summer season. Some famous alumnus like Manute Bol, Hot Rod Williams and Tracy Jackson advanced to play in the NBA. In 1986, Nancy Lieberman played the USBL and became the first female player to play in a professional league with men.

The Wenatchee Bighorns are holding a parking lot sale to sell off team merchandise, game-worn jerseys, and the team van at Smitty's Pancake House on October 11th from 9am to 2pm.