Blizzard is an incredibly smart and affectionate one and a half year old male. He is eager to learn and thrives on attention.

Blizzard was raised in a loving home and well-socialized, and he will blossom in an environment where he gets plenty of time, love, and continued training.

He is a unique mix of Mastiff, Cane Corso and 1/4 wolf hybrid so Blizzard requires a home that meets specific needs to ensure his well-being.

Blizzard weighs in at 105 lbs., so he needs an owner who can provide ample space, affection, and guidance.

To adopt this gentle giant, potential adopters must have a 6 ft. tall fenced yard, no small animals or cats, and no young children.

If you’re ready to welcome a loyal and loving companion into your life, Blizzard is excited to meet you!

Blizzard

Breed: Mastiff, Cane Corso, ¼ wolf

Age: 1 years 6 months

Sex: Male Animal ID: WVHS-A-18490

Blizzard Image:WVHS

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. WVHS is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

