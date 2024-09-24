Blowing Dust Advisory Posted For Columbia Basin

The National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Spokane has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of North Central Washington and a Blowing Dust Advisory for areas further east in the Columbia Basin on Wednesday.

The advisories will go into effect at 11 a.m. and are currently scheduled to last until 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

NWS Meteorologist Steven Van Horn says advisories for blowing dust are not uncommon in agricultural areas during autumn.

"At this time of the year, there are fields out there that are being worked, so we tend to see the topsoil getting blown around and producing some dust with the winds when they're of the magnitude that we are expecting. We're anticipating visibilities could come down to below one mile."

In addition to visibility issues for drivers and machine operators, the blowing dust could also create health hazards for those with severe allergies or other medical conditions.

Sustained wind speeds during both advisories are expected to reach 25 mph, with gusts of 40 mph or higher possible.

The areas affected by the Wind Advisory include the Wenatchee and Okanogan Valleysa, while the Dust Advisory will apply to the Upper Columbia Basin, the Moses Lake area, and the Waterville Plateau.

Van Horn says a swift-moving cold front off the Pacific Coast will produce the blustery weather, including a chance of passing showers and thunderstorms.

A pattern of calmer winds is expected to return to the region by early Thursday.