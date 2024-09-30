Blowing Dust Causes Six-Vehicle Crash Near Moses Lake, Injures Four

A six-vehicle accident caused by blowing dust in Grant County injured four people on Sunday morning.

Trooper Jeremy Weber with the Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 11:15 a.m. on State Route 17 about five miles south of Moses Lake.

"There were five cars traveling northbound. The lead car slowed down to avoid colliding with a stopped vehicle, which caused a chain reaction of rear-end collisions with three of the trailing vehicles. The last vehicle then swerved into the oncoming lanes to avoid the pileup and struck a car that was southbound."

Sixty-year-old Jose Gonzalez of Moses Lake, 24-year-old Daisy D. Cantu of Othello, 19-year-old Cohen W. Cardwell of Pasco, and 15-year-old Lucas Cardwell - also of Pasco, were all injured in the collisions and transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment. The remaining six people involved in the accident were uninjured.

None of the involved drivers were cited for causing the wreck, which Weber says might have been avoided if motorists would slow down and increase their following distance during times when driving conditions are poor.