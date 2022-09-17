Blue-Green Algae Found at the Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake

The Grant County Health District (GCHD) detected blue-green algae at the Blue Heron Park boat launch in Moses Lake.

The swimming beach at the Blue Heron Park will be closed, along with a warning for the rest of Moses Lake.

The blue-green algae is a bacterium called cyanobacteria, which is similar to various types of algae.

Blooms occur in the summer when higher temperatures and nutrient levels help foster algae growth.

Some blue-green algae can produce toxins that are harmful to humans and pets. High levels of blue-green algae toxins can cause serious illness for those who play in or ingest the water.

In extreme cases, the toxins could kill pets, waterfowl, and other animals. Pets and smaller children are the most at risk for potentially ingesting the lake water.

Water testing in and around the lake is scheduled for next week.

The GCHD advises the following:

Avoid areas of scum that contain blue-green algae toxins

Do not let people or pets drink the lake water

Fish caught in Moses Lake should be cleaned well and discard the guts

GCHD also advises people to avoid personal contact with the Moses Lake water near Blue Heron Park and to use caution when recreating near the lake.

Weekly sample results will be posted on the GCHD website.

Those interested in learning more and asking questions can attend the next Moses Lake Watershed Council meeting on Sep. 20 at 10 am.