Body of Car Fire Victim Identified

The identity of the victim of last week's car fire in Moses Lake is now known.

According to a release by the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Coroner Craig Morrison identified the victim as 25-year-old Mesan Felix Ekoue Totou of Moses Lake. Totou's remains are still being examined by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.

Totou's body was badly burned in a car fire on South Frontage Road Friday that detectives say was not caused by any kind of crash.

Detectives have found no signs of foul play and the cause of death is still pending.