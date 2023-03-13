Man Killed in Trailer Fire Near Mattawa

A man is dead after a fire erupted inside his camper trailer near Mattawa over the weekend.

Crews from Grant County Fire District 8 responded to the blaze in the 21000 block of Road 24.7 Southeast at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says 39-year-old Juan A. Castaneda was using the trailer as his residence.

"Firefighters entered the trailer and found Castaneda unconscious and unresponsive. Life-saving measures were attempted but Castaneda died at the scene."

Foreman adds it appears Castaneda became trapped inside the trailer after the fire sparked.

"Right now, investigators believe that stove burners left on inside the trailer caused the fire and it's believed that the fire was accidental."

Castaneda's remains are now with the Grant County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy is pending.