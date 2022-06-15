Bomb Threat Made Toward Chelan County Courthouse

Update 3:44pm:

The Wenatchee Police Department said walkthroughs of the courthouse by law enforcement have not revealed anything suspicious. They are awaiting assistance in the form of bomb-sniffing dogs and other services.

Washington Street and the courthouse remain closed.

Original Post - 2:10pm:

A bomb threat was allegedly made toward the Chelan County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon just before 2:00 pm.

The Wenatchee Police Department says they are in the initial phase of investigating the threat.

The courthouse has been cleared out and the public is asked to stay away from the building

Washington Street from Orondo Avenue to King Street has been closed due to police activity.





